Kristen Bell talks how husband encouraged her to talk about depression

Kristen Bell discusses how husband Dax Shepard asked her to speak up on depression

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard recently celebrated 12 years of marriage together and have been quite vocal for their love and commitment for one another.

They've also encouraged each other to be honest about their darker moments like how Dax suggested Kristen to speak publicly about her depression in 2016.

Advertisement

"I realized I'd spent so many years presenting this optimistic, joyful person, when I know I have this heaviness that comes on," Kristen explained in an interview with Red magazine.

"Once I was honest about that, the feedback I received was astounding, so I kept talking about it. Because there are times, due to zero circumstances changing in my life, that my brain will say, 'Today, you are awful and no one likes you. Don't get out of bed.' And it's hard to pull myself out of that," she explained.

During more difficult times, Kristen revealed that she motivates herself with one of her lines from Frozen 2: 'Do the next right thing.' "And the next right thing, often, is pouring my coffee. The next right thing is brushing my teeth and then going downstairs to make breakfast," she explained. "It's taking it step by step."

Kristin also said she turns to exercise to help her boost her mood. "While I hate that piece of advice because no one wants to hear it, it works," Kristen claimed.

"I keep sets of weights in a few places around my house and if I walk by, I'll do some reps. Dax always says I should write a book called Getting In Shape 60 Seconds At A Time," she concluded.