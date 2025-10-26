Jon M. Chu discusses what to expect from ‘Wicked: For Good'

Jon M. Chu talks about ‘extra meat’ on ‘Wicked: For Good’

Jon M. Chu is excited for Wicked: For Good and how it would take fans on one last trip back to Oz!

The director told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that when fans watch Wicked: For Good, the second part of 2024's Wicked, he's hopeful "they get the joy and love of movie one, but there's extra meat on this one."

"This is where you get to see Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] really come to life as actors," Chu said.

He was referencing Erivo who plays Elphaba (a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West) and Grande who portrays Glinda (a.k.a. Glinda the Good Witch of the North).

"This is their adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, that are now shattered in front of them. So, when you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie," he added.

"I'm excited to complete the story for people," Jon M. Chu said.

When asked if he has any plans in mind to get fans excited for the second part of Wicked, he replied, "I hope they get a few surprises that they're not thinking about right now."

Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21.