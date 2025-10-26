 
Geo News

George Clooney looks back at major Netflix movie scene

George Clooney sheds light on a scene in Jay Kelly, a forthcoming movie on Netflix

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

George Clooney gets candid about his Netflix films scene
George Clooney gets candid about his Netflix film's scene

George Clooney is set to star in Jay Kelly, an upcoming movie on Netflix. He plays the character of the same name in the film.

To promote his flick, he sat with Empire magazine for an interview. During the conversation, the Academy-winning star looks back at a scene that shows him watching clips of his life.

Advertisement

Notably, those scenes were from the movies the actor did in the past in his career. This made him reflect, "There's a weird thing where the older you get, the more you look at this stuff and go, 'Wow, that was a long time ago.' From my eyes, it was a minute ago.”

He continues, "That's why I love that line in the movie when [a fan of Jay Kelly] says, 'When I see you, I see my whole life.'"  

George further explains his point by giving his real-life example. He recalls meeting Gregory Peck, a well-known actor who stars in To Kill A Mockingbird. "I get it, man. I became friends with Gregory Peck, and I felt like that.”

"I'd be sitting there with him, he'd be telling a story, and I'm just watching him thinking, 'Dude, this guy's in To Kill A Mockingbird!' You know where you were when you saw The Omen the first time. Roman Holiday," George says.

Jay Kelly will be out on Netflix on Dec 5.

Advertisement
Jon M. Chu discusses what to expect from ‘Wicked: For Good'
Jon M. Chu discusses what to expect from ‘Wicked: For Good'
'Hocus Pocus' star gets honest about new franchise movie
'Hocus Pocus' star gets honest about new franchise movie
Kristen Bell talks how husband encouraged her to talk about depression
Kristen Bell talks how husband encouraged her to talk about depression
Reba McEntire reveals bizarre thing that keeps her ‘grounded'
Reba McEntire reveals bizarre thing that keeps her ‘grounded'
Sophie Turner dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?
Sophie Turner dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?
Jon Bon Jovi reveals who he wants to play him in a future biopic
Jon Bon Jovi reveals who he wants to play him in a future biopic
Dylan Efron gets facial injury during 'DWTS' rehearsals
Dylan Efron gets facial injury during 'DWTS' rehearsals
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make romance official
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make romance official