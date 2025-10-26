George Clooney looks back at major Netflix movie scene

George Clooney gets candid about his Netflix film's scene

George Clooney is set to star in Jay Kelly, an upcoming movie on Netflix. He plays the character of the same name in the film.



To promote his flick, he sat with Empire magazine for an interview. During the conversation, the Academy-winning star looks back at a scene that shows him watching clips of his life.

Notably, those scenes were from the movies the actor did in the past in his career. This made him reflect, "There's a weird thing where the older you get, the more you look at this stuff and go, 'Wow, that was a long time ago.' From my eyes, it was a minute ago.”

He continues, "That's why I love that line in the movie when [a fan of Jay Kelly] says, 'When I see you, I see my whole life.'"

George further explains his point by giving his real-life example. He recalls meeting Gregory Peck, a well-known actor who stars in To Kill A Mockingbird. "I get it, man. I became friends with Gregory Peck, and I felt like that.”

"I'd be sitting there with him, he'd be telling a story, and I'm just watching him thinking, 'Dude, this guy's in To Kill A Mockingbird!' You know where you were when you saw The Omen the first time. Roman Holiday," George says.

Jay Kelly will be out on Netflix on Dec 5.