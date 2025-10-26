Source claims Simon Cowell is 'frightened of becoming irrelevant'

Simon Cowell's pals 'urging him to stop' undergoing cosmetic procedures

Simon Cowell's inner circle is reportedly asking him to quit his plastic surgery addiction.

Radar Online reported that the 66-year-old English TV personality, record executive, and entrepreneur’s family and friends have requested him to stop his fixation on cosmetic procedures, as surgery and injectables have given him a "melting and frozen mutant-looking face.”

For those unaware, Cowell’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show sent fans into a frenzy over his noticeably altered face. Some questioned if he may have had some cosmetic work done on his face, while some suggested the footage was “AI-generated.”

The insider said, “Those who've known Simon for years are genuinely concerned. His appearance keeps shifting – it's puffy and stiff, nothing like the Simon they remember. Friends have been urging him to stop before he does something he can't undo."

Cowell once said he gets “a bit of Botox or whatever” and admitted he had overdone it, which made him look “like something out of a horror film” but refused the claims of having a facelift.

The source noted, "Simon keeps claiming it's just the odd bit of maintenance, but that's hard to believe now. Each time he's on screen, his face looks noticeably altered. The problem is, he's got people around him constantly reassuring him he looks great, and that only feeds the cycle.”

Sharing the reason behind America’s Got Talent alum’s obsession with cosmetic procedures, the source claimed he is “frightened of becoming irrelevant – to him, being on television means looking flawless. But that's not what people want from him. Fans miss the real Simon – the sharp, confident one with a bit of edge, not the airbrushed version."

"Simon's always taken huge pride in his appearance, so getting older has been a real blow. He used to be that effortlessly suave, sun-kissed figure everyone called 'sexy Simon.' Now, when he catches a glimpse of himself on camera or in photos, he cringes. He just can't bear the thought that age is showing,” the insider said.