Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus turn their romance into business

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley plotting to cash on their romance

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are said to be turning their romance into business.

Insiders recently told Radar Online that Billy and Elizabeth have been brainstorming a luxury lifestyle venture inspired by their chemistry.

The source said, "Billy Ray loves to live the good life, and so does Liz, but he doesn't have the cash flow to keep them in the style they both desire for any extended time, so he needs to make some serious dough."

Adding, "It makes sense to capitalize on the attention their romance is getting."

It is pertinent to mention that Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley sparked romance rumours earlier this year. After meeting initially in 2022 for Christmas in Paradise, they reconnected after Billy's split from singer Firerose last year.

The source also shared that while Billy has tried all kinds of business ventures over years, "Nothing has been the sort of home run he's wanted, but he's convinced he's just one good idea away from hitting the jackpot."

Adding, "And now that he has Liz in his corner, he's saying they'll do it together."

"She's already got a successful bathing suit line, and is very keen to work with Billy, so there's talk of her expanding to men's suits – maybe even his and hers type things that she and Billy can model together," the source noted.

They shared that Billy is "working out like crazy" to get in shape and keep up with Elizabeth.

"Billy Ray wants them to go bigger. He's saying they should do a home line, something they could sell in department stores, and he thinks they should start with sexy bedroom sheets with matching his and hers robes and sleep sets," insider told the outlet.