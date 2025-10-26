 
Geo News

David Harbour warned not to listen to Lily Allen's new music: Report

Insider shared how Lily Allen has planned to make peace with David Harbour split

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

Photo: Lily Allen to channel frustration into music post David Harbour split: Report
David Harbour should reportedly refrain from listening to any of Lily Allen's new music.

A resurfaced report of RadarOnline.com from March detailed how David Harbour's singer resentful ex-wife Lily Allen planned to lean on catharsis.  

"Lily has been through a tough time and she believes getting out all her frustration into her music could act as some sort of therapy."

"And she won’t be holding back, so David might want to avoid hearing any of her new tracks," they added.

It is noteworthy that Lily and David were married for four years, but the singer reportedly found her husband on celebrity dating app Raya and called it quits.

"I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown," she said of the split.

She also noted that she intends to go for partners closer to her age now that she is divorced.

"I have got daddy issues. A father figure. But I am trying to stop that now," Allen remarked.

