Prince Andrew crisis threatens reconciliation between King Charles, Harry

King Charles has enough on his plate at the moment with the Andrew crisis and his work as Sovereign

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

Prince Andrew's current crisis has threatened royal reconciliation between King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry, a royal expert has claimed.

Prince Andrew, his former wife Sarah Ferguson and the royal family at large are struggling to cope with the backlash after the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror, “I do think the King has enough on his plate at the moment with the Andrew crisis and his work as Sovereign, there can’t be much room left in his head to deal with his younger son.”

However, the royal expert said, “Hopefully that is still quietly bubbling on behind the scenes, which is exactly where it must remain if there is to be any hope of seeing them together again.”

Jennie went on saying: “Perhaps, though, as he prayed at the Vatican with the Pope, both of his sons – whom he once begged to ‘not make my final years a misery’ – might well have been in his thoughts and prayers.”

Jennie made fresh claims days after Prince Andrew shared shocking statement to give up royal titles.

The palace released Prince Andrew’s statement which reads, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

