Lily Allen hints at open relationship with David Harbour

Photo: Lily Allen makes shock admission about David Harbour marriage in new record

Lily Allen has seemingly hinted that her marriage to David Harbour may have involved an “open relationship with boundaries.”

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Allen's new record West End Girl has drawn attention for its raw, explicit lyrics about the breakdown of her four-year marriage to the Stranger Things star, which ended last December after she accused him of multiple affairs.

In her most talked-about track, Madeline, Allen appears to directly reference Harbour’s alleged infidelity, giving his rumored partner the fictional name “Madeline.”

The lyrics suggest the couple had an understanding, as long as any encounters were “discreet,” involved payment, and lacked emotional connection.

She sang, “We had an arrangement / Be discrete and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you’re not a stranger, Madeline.”

In another verse, she lamented, “He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open..."

"Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?”

The brutal honesty in her songwriting has reportedly unsettled Harbour's inner circle, with insiders claiming the actor has been advised “to avoid hearing any of her new tracks.”