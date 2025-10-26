Tom Cruise 'desperate' to find genuine connection: Source

Photo: Tom Cruise 'desperate' to find 'the one' after series of failed romances: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly still desperate to find love, but his intensity may be holding him back.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Mission: Impossible star’s romantic history reflects both Hollywood glamour and personal struggle.

Advertisement

Cruise’s first marriage to Mimi Rogers, who introduced him to Scientology, ended in 1990 after he met Nicole Kidman on the set of Days of Thunder.

The pair adopted two children before divorcing in 2001, amid reports the church’s influence played a role in their split.

Photo: Tom Cruise with Katie Holmes

His next relationship with Katie Holmes was even more public, but Holmes filed for divorce in 2012, reportedly over concerns about raising their daughter Suri within the church.

Since then, Cruise has been linked to several women including Hayley Atwell, Sofia Boutella, Vanessa Kirby, and most recently, Ana de Armas, but none of his relationships seemed to last.

A source close to the actor revealed, “Tom craves connection, but he also needs to be in control.”

“He’s still searching for the ideal partnership,” they added.

“But his intensity — and the expectations that come with his beliefs — make it hard for anyone to keep pace. That’s why things so often burn out.”