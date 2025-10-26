Deborra-Lee Furness celebrates Hugh Jackman's career slump

Hugh Jackman face professional setback after 'cheating' scandal

Hugh Jackman is reportedly facing a professional setback, and his ex-wife Deborre-Lee Furness is said to be delighted by the news.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline at Furness believes Jackman's crisis are long-overdue karma.

This comes as the Deadpool & Wolverine star is reportedly struggling to sell tickets for his new one-man show, Hugh Jackman Live: From New York, With Love, at Radio City Music Hall.

The source said, "Deb has moved on, but she's getting a fiendish delight hearing he can't fill seats at his one-man show."

Adding, ""It seems Hugh's not as invincible as he thought he was. People have told her he's struggling and down in the dumps over the lack of ticket sales."

"Deb clearly feels he stabbed her in the back, and she means to make him pay dearly. She loved him, and he was her everything, and now he's a louse who broke her heart and betrayed her," another insider said.

It is pertinent to mention that Jackman and Furness got separated in September 2023 amid rumours of the actor's affair with Sutton Foster.

Now insiders claim that audiences are avoiding Hugh Jackman because "he's become a turnoff to a lot of people who used to love him for his family values" and his devotion to ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

"Either way, the show could be in a real crisis if this continues and Hugh's darling Sutton won't be able to pull him out of this slump," the source shared, adding that the actress has no sympathy for her ex-husband.