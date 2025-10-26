Michael J. Fox recalls memorable 'SNL' skit with Dana Carvey

Michael J. Fox recalls Dana Carvey's impressive portrayal of him

Michael J. Fox is celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of Back to the Future by recalling a great Saturday Night Live skit around the film.

Fox hosted the show in 1991 after the success of Back to the Future and its sequels. Ahead of the meaningful anniversary, the actor and Parkinson’s disease activist is gushing over Dana Carvey’s imitation of him.

During his opening monologue, the actor flubbed a joke, and when the audience didn’t seem amused, Dave Spade and Kevin Nealon burst out from the smokes of light as Fox's and Christopher Lloyd's characters in Back to the Future.

"Who the hell are you?" the real Fox asked Spade's Fox. "I'm you! I'm Michael J. Fox! I just came from 90 minutes in the future, the show's a complete dud!" Spade spits out.

The three then go to the past to prevent Fox from taking on SNL hosting duty and ultimately end up in show boss Lorne Michaels' office.

"I thought I was pretty milquetoast and generic," Fox remarked, but went on to note that the sketch was "really good."

Praising Carvey’s efforts to nail his physical mannerisms, he explained, "He got so into the physical thing, because I used to do a thing where I'd put my hands in my pockets, do a 360, and leap up on the counter. I never imagined that he'd do it but he got that, he totally nailed it. He really did. I love Dave a lot, but I really loved Dana's impression."