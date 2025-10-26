'Wicked: For Good' drops another teaser ahead of release

New 'Wicked: For Good' teaser released

As the days for the release of Wicked: For Good are drawing close, the makers have dropped another teaser.



The new footage gives a glimpse into the world of Oz, as Glinda, portrayed by Ariana Grande, enjoys her time there.

Ahead of this trailer, director Jon M. Chu hypes up the upcoming movie, stating he's hopeful "they get the joy and love of movie one, but there's extra meat on this one."

He continues, "This is where you get to see Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] really come to life as actors."

"This is their adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, which are now shattered in front of them," Jon adds.

"So when you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie," he added. "I'm excited to complete the story for people," the filmmaker tells People.

Wicked: For Good will be out in theatres on Nov 21.