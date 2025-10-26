Sydney Sweeney shares a major update on 'Euphoria' S3

Sydney Sweeney gets candid about 'Euphoria' season three

As season three of Euphoria is in the works, Sydney Sweeney, who is one of the key stars in the show, shares that she is only a few days away from finishing shooting.



Appearing at the AFI Fest premiere on Saturday, she tells Variety, “I wrap ‘Euphoria’ in two days."

She also opens up about working on the show after three years. “It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family. I’ve grown up with them."

"I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting," the star shares.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Sydney did not give anything when asked about the chances of a fourth season. “I cannot confirm any information."

Similarly, her co-star Jacob Elordi, in an earlier appearance, also gushed about returning to the show after quite a few years.

“It was incredible, man,” the actor told the outlet. “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

Season three of Euphoria is expected to release on HBO Max in spring 2026.