HBO airs 'It: Welcome to Derry' tonight

Pennywise is all ready to wreck havoc in the town of Derry in the new show on HBO

By
Hassan Sohail
|

October 26, 2025

'It: Welcome to Derry' set to drop on HBO today

Ever since Pennywise's debut in It in 2017, his terror has spread into It: Chapter Two; now, he is making a return in It: Welcome to Derry.

The prequel series will air on HBO tonight, as it will show events in a small town in 1962, whose children face grave danger from the notorious killer.

Notably, the series creators Andy and Barbara Muschetti, in a recent interview with THR, shared that in the first five episodes there will be no appearance of the clown.

"We did less is more for half the show, but then we did more is more," the maker explained, adding, "The idea behind the delayed appearance is the build up of expectation."

He continued, The audience doesn’t know that they want it, but I think it creates a very special feeling. When and where the clown is going to appear was a game that I wanted to play with the audience."

His co-creator, Barbara, also weighed in, "Being a shape-shifter, Pennywise looms large. If you dissect the movies, Pennywise is not in the movies that much, but people feel It a lot when he is on camera."

"The last thing we want is to have an audience get comfortable with Pennywise. We don’t want anybody to get used to his image. He’s unpredictable. He strikes whenever he feels like it," she concluded.

