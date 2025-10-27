Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson will leave Royal Lodge on ‘two conditions'

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have demands ahead of leaving the Royal Lodge.

The former Duke and Duchess of York are forced out of their abode amid associations to Jeffrey Epstein and have asked for two compensatory homes individually.

Advertisement

A friend tells The Sun: “Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands.

“He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up.

“If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage.

“Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage," the friend reveals.

“Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple

They add: “It’s incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways.

“But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both

“Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want.

“Both have space for their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and their families to visit,” they note.