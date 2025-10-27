



Celebrity engagements 2025: Complete list of famous couples engaged this year

2025 becomes a transformative year for love in Hollywood as several celebrities are taking their relationship to the next level by getting engaged with their significant other.

Scroll down to see the stars who got engaged this year!

Connie Britton and David Windsor:

Connie Britton is engaged to her boyfriend, David Windsor, after nearly six years of dating. People magazine was the first outlet to report the news on October 26.

The 58-year-old actress first sparked engagement rumors on October 24, when she was seen wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger at LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

For those unversed, the couple first met at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2019.

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso:

Camila Mendes said "yes" to her boyfriend, Rudy Mancuso, on October 25, after the internet personality proposed to her in front of her family and friends.

“She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead,” the source told People magazine. “Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends.”

Camila and Rudy began dating in 2022.

Tyler Stanaland and Hannah Morrisey:

Tyler Stanaland and Hannah Morrisey exchanged rings on October 16. The former surfer shared the joyful news on his Instagram handle.

“Last week, in the very place we road tripped to shortly after we first met, I asked the best person I’ve ever known for forever. Our little family just got a whole lot more official,” Tyler captioned the carousel of photos and clips of Hannah flaunting her diamond ring.

Gerry Turner and Lana Sutton:

Gerry Turner announced his engagement to Lana Sutton on October 3 on social media

“We’ve got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match and she said ‘YES.’ I love this woman,” the Golden Bachelor alum penned alongside a photo of the pair.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks:

Liam Hemsworth got engaged to model Gabriella Brooks on September 12.

Gabriella confirmed her engagement to the Australian actor by sharing a carousel of snaps on her Instagram handle. The shared images show the couple cuddling up in their backyard.

It is pertinent to mention that Liam and Gabriella started dating in December 2019.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to athlete Travis Kelce on August 26 via Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Taylor captioned a carousel of pictures showing Travis proposing to the singer with a massive diamond ring.

The Lover hitmaker and the NFL star started dating in summer 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez took their relationship to the next level on August 11.

Georgina announced her engagement to the professional footballer on social media, sharing a pic of herself wearing a massive diamond rock as Cristiano's hand rested underneath hers.

For those unversed, the couple began dating in 2017.

Crystal Hefner and James Ward:

Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, confirmed her engagement to boyfriend James Ward on April 25.

“It truly feels like a full-circle moment. James completely surprised me. He had a hidden staircase and a winding trail cleared to reveal a handcrafted deck perched above a dramatic cliffside overlooking the ocean,” Crystal told Us Weekly at that time.

Zendaya and Tom Holland:

Zendaya fueled engagement rumors with Tom Holland at the 2025 Golden Globes when she was seen wearing a five-carat diamond ring on the red carpet.

Later, Page Six confirmed the rumors, revealing that Tom "popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s."

For those unversed, the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars began dating in 2017.