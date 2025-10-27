Inside Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s relationship: How it all began

As the pop sensation Katy Perry and former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau have confirmed their romance, fans are curious to know about how they met and when their relationship began.

Here's everything we know so far about their relationship!

How Did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Meet?

As per The Sun, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first met at an event. However, the further details about the meeting have not yet been disclosed.

Rumors of the singer and ex-Canadian PM's romance first emerged after the two were spotted getting cozy on a dinner date in Montreal, Canada, in July 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that Katy met Justin just a few days after announcing her separation from her ex, Orlando Bloom. The former couple shares a daughter together.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the couple's representatives said at that time.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect," added a spokesperson.

On October 12, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted locking lips on the singer's 24-meter yacht in Santa Barbara, California.

Even although the two had not yet made their relationship official, this moment was enough proof for their fans.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed their relationship:

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry confirmed their romance on October 25 by stepping out for a date night in Paris, France, to celebrate the Dark Horse's 41st birthday.

As per the Daily Mail, the couple attended a cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris last weekend and walked out of the place hand-in-hand.