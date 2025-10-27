'It: Welcome To Derry' gives treat to fans on Halloween

'It: Welcome To Derry' to drop early episode for Halloween

For Halloween, It: Welcome To Derry has a treat for fans. After dropping its first episode, the show announced that episode two will get an early release.



Initially, the episode was set to drop on Nov. 2, but its date has now been moved to Oct. 31. As usual, the same episode will come out on Sunday on regular TV broadcast.

It's worth noting that this is a one-time exception; only for the streaming platform HBO Max will the rest of the episodes be released on its pattern, that is, every Sunday.

Moreover, the series makers, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, gave an insight into their plan for Pennywise in the prequel series.

They said we opted for "less is more" for half the show, but then we did "more is more" when showing the notorious killer in the show, explaining, "The idea behind the delayed appearance is the buildupof expectation."

Andy further told THR, "The audience doesn’t know that they want it, but I think it creates a very special feeling. When and where the clown is going to appear was a game that I wanted to play with the audience."

It: Welcome To Derry is streaming on HBO Max.