George Clooney had Adam Sandler's nickname banned on ‘Jay Kelly'

George Clooney banned Adam Sandler’s nickname on ‘Jay Kelly’

George Clooney banned the use of Adam Sandler's nickname on the set of their movie Jay Kelly.

The former E.R. star plays the title role of an ageing actor in the new drama with Sandler as Kelly's manager Ron.

Advertisement

Clooney just revealed that he urged the rest of the cast and crew not to call his co-star the “Sandman” while they were shooting because he wanted Sandler to be taken seriously for his "incredible talent."

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter: "You get treated the way you treat yourself. This was a different kind of role for Adam, and I wanted to make sure that he wasn’t making fun of his incredible talent.”

"He likes to just deflect and I was like: ‘You know what, dude, you’re really good in this film and you’re a really good actor and let’s not just make jokes,'" the Wolfs talent added.

However, Sandler insisted on keeping his nickname, adding: "I still call myself the Sandman; he [Clooney] can’t stop me.”

"He just is very protective over me. He’s a really nice guy. We would do all these scenes together and we’d get deep together and he’d say: 'I just want people to recognize that' and I’d say: 'I’m OK, I like just working hard,’ and he’d say: 'No.' He’s very nice, he’s trying to look out for me,’” the Happy Gilmore star mentioned.

Jay Kelly will open in few cinemas on November 14 before arriving on Netflix on December 5.