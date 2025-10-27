Westlife gush over Ed Sheeran

Westlife owe Ed Sheeran a lot

Westlife love Ed Sheeran very much.

The 34-year-old singer has written several tracks for the band, comprised of Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan.

Advertisement

Including the newly-released Chariot, and Ed has boosted their profile by constantly cheering them up.

Shane is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "Obviously, Ed has been involved with us since our reunion back in 2019.”

"He wrote Hello My Love and quite a lot of songs for us. The new single as well, Chariot,” the Irish singer added.

Shane continued, "So, we've just been feeling the love from Ed. He has been incredible, talking about us everywhere he goes and bigging us up."

Additionally, Nick chimed in and said, "We go and sing with Ed in Ipswich [in July], and the first thing he says to us is, 'Lads, what do you think of Chariot? It's a great song.'”

"He was just so excited for us,” he concluded.

Westlife - excluding Mark, who is taking time off due to health reasons - are performing their greatest hits across two special nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London, on October 27 and October 28.

Shane, Nicky and Kian will be playing at the venue for the first time, and they will be joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.