Kris Jenner stabs in the back of Kylie, Kim Kardashian: 'Takes enormous pride'

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian feel their mother Kris is on a 'new level of cold'

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are reportedly reeling from the betrayal of their mother, Kris Jenner, as she becomes the new face of MAC cosmetics.

A well-placed insider told Radar Online that things have taken a dark turn inside the Kardashian family after momager Kris signed a deal with MAC cosmetics.

Kris landed this lucrative opportunity after she spent $150k on facelift procedures, which makes her daughters Kim and Kylie feel “betrayed.”

Referring to the founder of SKIMS beauty, the source close to the Kardashians claimed, "Kim feels betrayed. She built her beauty line from scratch, only to have her own mother jump in bed with the competition."

Kylie, who spent years making her name in the beauty industry through Kylie Cosmetics, also feels defeated.

The insider noted, "It's one thing for Kris to chase new deals. But to align with a brand that's directly competing with two of her daughters? That's a whole new level of cold."

However, Kris is not sorry for her decisions because “it’s just a business for her.”

"She's invested in top-tier procedures from the best surgeons in the business, so people are surprised to see her appearance shifting so soon," explained the source.

The matriarch of the Kardashians “takes enormous pride in looking flawless, and the talk about her face 'drooping' has really shaken her.”

"Her biggest fear is crossing that line into the overly done, Michael Jackson-type territory where she has gotten so many surgery top-ups her face starts to fall apart, just like his literally did by the end,” the insider said.