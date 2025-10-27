Reba McEntire, Rex Linn's lavish wedding plans revealed

Reba McEntire, Rex Linn want 'big' wedding party with A-list stars

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are set for a big wedding.

The couple recently announced their engagement on red carpet, and insiders have revealed that they're "just over the moon" since then.

Advertisement

According to Radar Online sources have also dished on couple's wedding plans.

Although McEntire's representative denied the story, an insider told the outlet, "They want to throw a big party for their friends and family to celebrate their love and spending the rest of their lives together."

Adding, "They just love Tennessee, and they're talking about having the wedding in Nashville, where they live."

"They don't want anything over the top, but Reba does want to make it special," the source also noted.

However, the menu on the big night will feature Reba's "favorite comfort food like fried chicken and biscuits."

"And you can expect quite a few A-listers to be on the guest list. It's liable to run long, because they have a lot of friends," the source said.

On the other hand, Reba McEntire and Rex Linn will also have famous friends invited to the wedding including Kelly Clarkson, Melissa Peterman, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Dolly Parton.

"Dolly will be honored to be there, since she encouraged Rex to propose. The challenge will be finding a venue to hold them all," the source said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Young Sheldon star has been married and divorced twice before, meanwhile for Linn it is his first time tying the knot.