Ben Affleck's son follows father's fashion: Watch

New photos show Ben Affleck's son Finn with his mom, Jennifer Garner, in LA

By
Geo News Digital Desk
October 27, 2025

Fin Affleck steps out in Ben Affleck's signature style

Ben Affleck is known for his baggy jeans, as well as his pullover sweatshirt – this has become his signature style after often being snapped in these clothes.

Now, his son Fin Affleck, who uses they/them pronouns, was recently spotted in such 'relaxing clothes' on his outing with his mom, Jennifer Garner.

Reports say the mom-son duo were running errands as they snapped in Los Angeles. It is pertinent to mention that Ben and Jennifer have been co-parenting their children after their split in 2015.

Ben Afflecks son follows fathers fashion: Watch

"I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great, and we work together well," the Batman star previously told GQ.

He continued, "We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand."

"We would say, well, 'You know this isn't always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,"' the star noted.

"I know what's going on in my life. And also, really more importantly, my kids know," he added.

It is worth noting that Ben and Jennifer share three kids.

