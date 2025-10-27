Details about Liam Payne’s final songs revealed

Liam Payne recorded his “most personal” album before his death.

Payne was reportedly close to completing what insiders describe as his “most personal” record before his sudden death in Argentina in October 2024.

The former One Direction member had finished work on his second solo album — the follow-up to 2019’s LP1 — and had even titled two songs Rainbows and Safe in Heaven, per The Sun.

The project, along with a planned documentary, had been paused earlier in the year to give the star space to focus on his personal life.

One track, Rainbows, reportedly saw Payne reflect on “finding a way back” to himself, with lyrics about light emerging from darkness.

“The whole record is really emotional and feels almost autobiographical,” a source told the outlet. “It’s the most personal body of work Liam ever wrote and recorded.”

Payne’s last official release, Teardrops, came out in early 2024 but failed to break into the UK Top 30. He later parted ways with his manager, which led to further delays in new release.

The source added that Payne had wanted fans to eventually hear the record, despite his label’s concerns that he wasn’t in the right headspace to promote it.

“Liam was really proud of his second album,” they said. “He wanted to share it with his fans who had always supported and backed him.”

After his passing, a song titled What Have You Done leaked online, though many fans criticised the release as an invasion of privacy.

Payne died at 31 after reportedly falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires.