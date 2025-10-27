Woman defends King Charles as man shouts at monarch in Lichfield

King Charles on Monday travelled to Lichfield , 14 miles north of Birmingham, as part of his royal duties.

During his visit to the cathedral city, the king met with people who had gathered to greet him.

The royal family shared an Instagram post featuring glimpses of the monarch's visit with a brief statement.

"Thank you to all who waited outside the Cathedral to say hello," said the statement.

King Charles: File photo

It said, "The King was celebrating the local community and heritage skills around the Fenland Black Oak Table, crafted from a Jubilee Oak that had lay undisturbed in peat for 5,000 years."

The social media post contained a video of the Charles's visit but what it did not show was the moment a man shouted at the king as he met the people.

"How long have known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?," shouted a man from behind a camera.

"What do you think, should MPs be allowed to discuss the royals in the House Commons," asked the unidentified man.

The king did not took notice of the man and continued talking to the people as if nothing had happened.

His guards also did not react, but they kept an eye on the man as he questioned the king over his disgraced brother.

But a woman supporter of the monarch among the crowd is seen shouting back at the protester asking the man to stop shouting, winning hearts of the royal family.







