Princess Eugenie denies report of mental stress: 'At ease'

Princess Eugenie made her current mental state clear to the world as speculations grow with each passing day following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

The 35-year-old Princess made a surprise appearance at Hagen Espresso Bar in Notting Hill on Tuesday amid her family crisis.

She was photographed with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, enjoying coffee with a smile on her face.

Eugenie was "chatting away with someone she knows and seemed very relaxed. It was all very casual," the source told People.

Fergie's youngest daughter was "laughing and joking." An insider claimed that she "looked happy and at ease," hinting that she is unbothered by the dirty mess created by her parents.

King Charles' niece sent a strong message that she is "not like someone trying to hide" from public eyes.

Earlier, there were reports that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were "mortified" by the shocking conversations that took place between their parents and Jeffrey Epstein, which came to light.

But Eugenie, with a warm smile on her face and putting up a united front, seemingly denied reports of mental stress.