Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forced to follow strict rule after arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seemed to have been read the riot act following his arrest last week, which has only added to the tensions of the royal family.

Even though King Charles has clearly stated that the royals will cooperate with the police during their investigation, there is no denying the humiliation this whole ordeal has caused for the royals. Hence, the disgraced ex-prince is given new restrictions for his Norfolk accommodation.

The shamed brother of the monarch was often seen riding on the Windsor property before he was evicted from the Royal Lodge. It was this horse riding which had finally gotten on the nerves of the King and Prince William as it indicated ‘zero contrition’ from Andrew given the horrifying allegations against him.

Now, sources told The Sun that Palace aides had been worried about Andrew looking smug and causing further issues. Hence, a ban has been put on the disgraced former Duke.

“Since his arrest last week, he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look,” the source said. “They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor.”

Andrew was taken in for an 11-hour questioning by the police under suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’. Meanwhile, 12 different forces are investigating the alleged crimes Andrew has been accused of since the release of the Epstein files.

The King has insisted that the “law must take its course”.