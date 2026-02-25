Prince Harry takes royal family into confidence before big announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left fans excited with a major announcement about their upcoming trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to travel to Jordan for a humanitarian visit, aiming to conduct engagements promoting and supporting global health and mental health.

According to People, the couple will visit Jordan on February 25 and February 26.

Harry and Meghan will join the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in order to "focus on humanitarian health response, mental health, and support for vulnerable communities affected by conflict and displacement."

It has been reported that the royal family has been informed about the Sussexes' foreign trip.

Harry and Meghan are expected to take part in humanitarian activities centred in Amman, Jordan's capital.

They will conduct site visits to partner organisations of WHO, as well as to frontline health and mental health services.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan made headlines with their last trips to Nigeria in May 2024 and Colombia in August 2024.

It will be their first trip of 2026, especially during challenging times for King Charles due to the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor probe.