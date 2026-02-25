Kensington Palace staff's revelation about William, Meghan's heated argument

Prince William and Meghan Markle were in a heated row over alleged rude behaviour, Kensington Palace staff made shocking revelations to royal author.

The future monarch reportedly lost cool on the Duchess of Sussex's 'difficult and rude' behaviour and 'horrendous' treatment of staff.

Mehghan's talks with William and his wife, Princess Kate, turned into 'ugly atmosphere'.

The Prince of Wales also pointed his finger and accused his sister-in-law of being harsh.

Royal author Russell Myers pulled back the curtain on how a peace talk between the Waleses and the Sussexes quickly went downhill.

In his new royal biography, "William and Catherine: The Inside Story," the historian tried to explain how Meghan's behaviour caused 'stress' among royal staff and the royals in the run-up to their May 2018 wedding.

"It was a very stressful time, tensions were high, people were running on empty, and generally working themselves to the bone trying to get across all the details for the wedding. [William] saw what was happening and apologized on behalf of his brother on more than one occasion," a source claimed.

"[William and Catherine] had spent a considerable amount of time fostering a really nice and relaxed working atmosphere, and in those few months, it was utterly extinguished. People were leaving all the time; it was horrendous," the insider alleged.

The 'clear-the-air talks' between the couples ended with Prince William accusing Meghan Markle of being 'rude.'

Within several months of Meghan's royal entntry, William and Middleton tried to reason with the couple to treat their staff better, only to have it blow up into a major disagreement.

William and Kate had the newlyweds over to their home in July 2018 to stage "clear-the-air talks." The book noted, "The resulting exchange did not bode well for the future."

"Harry and Meghan were unwilling to concede they were responsible for the departure of two of Meghan’s PAs, or for the general desperate atmosphere, in which members of staff reported they were sick with stress," Myers explained.

He claimed: "William accused Meghan of being difficult and rude, and according to Harry, pointed directly at his wife."

"The whole atmosphere was ugly," a source claimed of the blowout fight.