King admitted in hospital: Royal family issues statement

Amid ongoing tensions faced by the royals, the monarch was rushed to the hospital for a health scare as he had been abroad with his wife.

The Royal House of Norway shared an update on Tuesday, after King Harald, who had celebrated his 89th birthday days prior, was admitted for a worrying infection.

“His Majesty the King (Harald V) was admitted this evening to Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur in Tenerife,” the statement read. “The King is being treated for an infection and dehydration, and his condition is, under the circumstances, good.”

The Palace also confirmed that the personal physician of the monarch was travelling to the island, where he and Queen Sonja were staying. Meanwhile, the Queen is in “good condition”.

The royals across Europe have been facing a crucially sensitive time following the release of the Epstein files. They have been under intense scrutiny, especially after a number of royals appeared to have contact with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While Britain’s former Prince Andrew is found to have close ties and is currently under investigation for several allegation, Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit was also found to have correspondence with the shamed financier.

King Charles has firmly ousted his brother, while King Harald had issued a statement for his daughter in-law, acknowledging her mistakes after she had issued an apology.

Meanwhile, Norway’s Palace had stated that it would share further update once the physician had “assessed the situation” of the King.