Duchess Sophie leaves Somalia after Prince Edward health news

Duchess Sophie is living up to her ‘unofficial’ title as she continues her duties following her two-day visit to Somalia.

The Duchess of Edinburgh had travelled to the African nation to champion the rights of women and amplify the voices of those affected by conflict. Just as Sophie had wrapped her tour, her husband, Prince Edward, pulled out of an engagement at the last minute following a health issue.

Edward was expected to attend a ceremony at St James’s Palace alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester but was held back.

There was concern about the royal’s health, but it was later revealed by royal sources that Edward is pacing himself as he has come down with a cold.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is now headed to Kenya as part of her crucial tour at the behest of King.

During her visit to Somalia, Sophie met with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his daughter Jihan Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Senior Advisor of the Minister of Defense) at Villa Somalia when she arrived on Monday.

She met with the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, humanitarian partners, and community leaders to highlight the urgent need for protection, justice, and long-term support for women and girls.