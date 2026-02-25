Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reclaim power amid Andrew downfall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight as their two-day Jordan trip began.

On Wednesday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, at WHO's country office in Amman.

It is Harry and Meghan's first joint international trip of 2026, in which they raise awareness about the communities affected by conflict.

They received an invitation from Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to visit the war-hit country. The purpose of this visit is to "focus on humanitarian health response, mental health, and support for vulnerable communities affected by conflict and displacement."

Meghan opted for an all-white look, whereas Harry dressed in a chic three-piece suit as they were photographed before joining the roundtable discussion hosted by the WHO.

During their two-day trip, the Sussexes will meet with Jordanian leaders and senior health officials.

They will carry out activities that promote and support global health and mental health.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's foreign trip came at a time when the royal family was avoiding questions related to Andrew's arrest and links to Epstein.

Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face a heckling incident during their visit? Questions were raised among fans.