Buckingham Palace puts Prince Harry rift aside to deliver powerful message

Prince Harry's emotional video receives special nod from royal family

Geo News Digital Desk
February 25, 2026

Prince Harry's emotional video received a special nod from his home in the UK, showcasing to the world that no matter how far the royals and the Duke may be, they always stand together for meaningful causes.

Buckingham Palace joined the Duke of Sussex to mark a sombre event, putting feud aside even for a day.

On February 24, King Charles' office released a video on the royal family's official Instagram page, featuring the Band of Irish Guards paying tribute to the war-hit country in front of the Palace.

The powerful statement alongside the video reads, "Ukrainian music was performed at Buckingham Palace today by the Band of the Irish Guards to mark the fourth anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine."

Similarly, Prince Harry emerged on social media to commemorate the tragic occasion.

The former working royal said that he had an "honour and privilege" to pay a visit to Ukraine, and every time he left, he was "deeply moved" by the "courage, integrity and unbreakable" spirit of the Ukrainian people.

Harry said that life goes on even at the cost of the lives of innocent civilians and service members, which is heartbreaking.

He lauded the resilience of Ukrainians for standing strong, a message to the world that in order to protect freedom and independence, one should fight to protect it.

"As Ukraine marks the anniversary of the start of this war...Please know that you are no longer alone; the world stands with you. " Stay strong, stay brave, stay hopeful," Harry concluded his video message. 

