Elizabeth Hurley gets candid about her favourite hobby

Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus' favourite hobby revealed

Elizabeth Hurley says she, along with her partner Billy Ray Cyrus, is living a life away from glamour.



She shares this example in an interview with The Sunday Times. The actress reveals, among other things, that one of their favourite hobbies is birdwatching.

Her comments come after she previously shared the duo had "adopted two tortoises, and I have become something of a bird watcher."

"We've just seen some goshawks. They're unbelievable. Very, very rare. There are only 1,000 nesting pairs in the UK," she told The Mirror.

The Bedazzled star also says she cuts the hair of the Some Give All hitmaker. "I cut his hair the other day. We do have a lot of hair between us. We’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs."

"He has got very fuzzy hair. So we’ve actually got contrast hair, which we aim to make look the same in the end," the actress adds.

It is worth noting that Elizabeth and Billy have famous offspring. Miley Cyrus and Damian Hurley, respectively. Through their parents, they also met.

"Damian and Miley have met, Billy’s kids are great, and Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone, it’s lovely," the star says.

Billy and Elizabeth have announced their relationship in April 2025.