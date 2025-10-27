Liam Hemsworth gives rare update about Gabriella Brooks relationship

Liam Hemsworth gushes over Gabriella Brooks engagement

Liam Hemsworth is in a happy phase amid his engagement to Gabriella Brooks.

During his appearance on the Today show on Monday, he gushed over the engagement, saying, "I’m incredibly excited. I did it a few months ago."

"We’re super excited. It’s a happy time in my life," he added.

Gabriella revealed the engagement in an Instagram post on September 12, with photos of the gorgeous ring.

On October 23, the duo attended the The Witcher season 4 premiere in London for their first red carpet event as an engaged couple. They coordinated their outfits and wore navy blue ensembles.

Liam and Gabriella have been dating since 2019, the same year he separated from Miley Cyrus.

They went on to quarantine together in 2020 and sources claimed Liam was happy to "spend his downtime with Gabriella."

A source told Us Weekly at the time: "They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner,” the insider said at the time."

They added, "Liam looks up to his brothers and would love to one day also have that long-lasting marriage with a partner. He’s ready to be a husband — he just wants to be super confident in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee!"