David Harbour's old letter becomes viral

David Harbour's note resurfaces amid ex-wife's album

David Harbour, best known for Stranger Things, wrote a letter to his ex-wife, Lily Allen, in 2021 when she landed a role in 2:22 A Ghost Story.



"My ambitious wife, these are bad luck flowers, ’cause if you get reviewed well in this play, you will get all kinds of awards and I’ll be miserable. Your loving husband," the note read.

David Harbour and Lily Allen

However, after his former partner released her new album, West End Girl, fans started to speculate that the letter was not just a playful joke.

The admirers believe that several of the 40-year-old's songs hinted that the actor cheated on her.

"I said I got some good news I got the lead in a play, that’s when your demeanour started to change," the lyrics read.

In another song, titled Madeline, she sang, “We had an arrangement / Be discrete and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you’re not a stranger, Madeline.”

These lyrics, reports suggest, the ex-couple seemingly had an "open relationship with boundaries."

David and Lily tied the knot in 2020. Four years later, reports say the pair headed for divorce, though they did not share any public statements.