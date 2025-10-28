Robert Irwin recalls heroic moment he stopped thief

Robert Irwin reveals he nearly lost all his photography equipment

Robert Irwin has opened up about a dramatic moment when he stropped thief from stealing his photography gear.

The Dancing with the Stars star told People Magazine about the incident when he almost lost his photography gear.

"I was flying through Nairobi, and we touched down and I have my hard case full of camera gear. I had to check it because it didn't fit as carry on," he said.

Robert Irwin opens up about constant theft attempts

Adding, "I just went, 'That's strange.' I don't know what it was, but I just went, 'I'm just going to check the conveyor belt one more time' and I walked back and out of the corner of my eye, I see the Pelican case."

"It's on a trolley and someone's walking with it out the front door stealing it. It's got a very clear look, it's got all the stickers on so you couldn't mistake at someone else's," Irwin added.

When Irwin approached him and confronted the man, he said, "And he looks at me and he looks around at everyone and gives it to me and then just takes off running. But this happens all the time. It happens everywhere, all around the world."

"Photography is a real passion, because I get to take what I get to experience and then amplify that for the world, to show them, 'This is the beauty of the natural world, this is what we need to protect,'" Robert Irwin added.