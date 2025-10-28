'He is happy': Hugh Jackman romance marks milestone

Hugh Jackman over the moon about new romance

It appears Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance is going strong; their recent appearance at the AFI Fest premiere, for example.



Given their closeness, an insider now tells People, "They’re in love and were genuinely excited to walk the carpet together."

"The drama is behind them now, and they’ve built a strong foundation of trust," the source notes as the pair went public with their relationship this year. "Both are feeling giddy and happy and are excited to share their future together."

Amid this love-fest, a report in RadarOnline states that Deborra-Lee Furness, the ex-wife of The Prestige star, is allegedly enjoying herself after coming to know the tickets for her former husband's one-man show, Hugh Jackman" From New York, With Love, are not selling well.

"Deb has moved on, but she's getting a fiendish delight hearing he can't fill seats at his one-man show," the source notes.

"It seems Hugh's not as invincible as he thought he was. People have told her he's struggling and down in the dumps over the lack of ticket sales," the insider adds.

"Deb clearly feels he stabbed her in the back, and she means to make him pay dearly. She loved him, and he was her everything, and now he's a louse who broke her heart and betrayed her," the tipster tattled.

Hugh and Deborra, meanwhile, after a marriage of nearly three decades, called it quits in Sept 2023.