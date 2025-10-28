Sydney Sweeney addresses plastic surgery speculations

Sydney Sweeney responds to plastic surgery rumours

Sydney Sweeney insists she’s never had work done and vows to “age gracefully”.

The White Lotus actress, 28, made the revelation in a recent interview, categorically rejecting rumours that she’s had plastic surgery or any kind of cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve never gotten anything done,” she told Variety. “I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing.”

Sweeney also addressed the constant online “before and after” image comparisons that she says are both unfair and absurd.

“It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo.’ Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.”

The Euphoria actress called her decision to remain natural a personal choice and one that is made with intention. “I’m going to age gracefully,” she added.

Sweeney revealed that, as early as age 16, she was told by casting directors to “fix her face” and consider Botox because of her “strong eyebrow muscles”.