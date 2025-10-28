Jennifer Lawrence talks her ‘cat-and-mouse' chase with paparazzi

Jennifer Lawrence admits she was traumatised by the paparazzi after welcoming her kids.



The actress, who shares two children with husband Cooke Maroney, admits she witnessed a ‘cat and mouse’ chase from the photographers.

The Die My Love actress, 35, recently told with The New Yorker: “It’s better than the cat-and-mouse thing where I’m going into garages and my eyes are darting around and I wonder if someone’s chasing me.”

She told the outlet: “I realized that my kids would be aware of my energy, and that, if I was nervous and pissed when we left the house, they would feel that in their little bodies.”

This comes months after the actress spoke about her postpartum in anxiety on the No Hard Feelings podcast.

“I just thought every time he was sleeping he was dead,” she told the outlet. “I thought he cried because he didn’t like his life, or me, or his family. I thought I was doing everything wrong, and that I would ruin my children,” she said.