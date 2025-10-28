Cillian Murphy's teen son Aran joins HBO series

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran makes TV debut

Cillian Murphy’s youngest son Aran has bagged his first television role after several film appearances.

The TV debut will put the 17-year-old Aran on screen with Dominic West and Sienna Miller for an upcoming HBO and Sky co-production WAR.

The news was shared by his talent agency on Instagram with Aran's headshot.

Though this marks Aran’s television debut, he has previously appeared in the 2022 indie film Lola and will next star in Taika Waititi’s Klara and the Sun alongside Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

Meanwhile, his elder brother, Malachy, aged 19, has completely stayed out of the spotlight. Cillian and his wife, artist Yvonne McGuiness have also largely kept their children out of the public eye.

In a 2016 interview, the Openheimer star reflected on fatherhood and how his sons have turned out.

“They seem better adjusted than I was. More sure of themselves… It took me a long time to figure out that it’s all right to be you, that it’s all right to be an individual,” the father-of-two told The Guardian.