Kim Kardashian unveils mom Kris Jenner's $150K worth gift on 45th birthday

Kim Kardashian gets six figures' worth gift from mom Kris on turning 45

Kim Kardashian marked her 45th birthday in Paris last week with an extravagant gift from her mother, Kris Jenner.

In a TikTok shared on Sunday, Kardashian offered a glimpse into her celebration, which took place alongside Jenner and her All’s Well co-stars.

The video was captured inside her hotel suite, where the reality star sat on the floor surrounded by Hermès’ iconic orange boxes for the gift reveal.

Kim first unboxed a red crocodile Shoulder Birkin, designed during Jean Paul Gaultier’s tenure as creative director of Hermès between 2003 and 2010.

“The red is so rich. I’d wear it with a red nail,” Kim remarked.

Kardashian then unboxed a second piece, a beige Kelly Cut clutch, and smiled as she held it up for the camera. “You know I love my Kelly Cuts,” she said.

Both gifts from Kris are modern collectibles at auctions, worth $150,000 combined.

Throughout the day, Kardashian also wore three different couture looks that were recorded in the clip.