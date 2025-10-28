Kim Kardashian unveils mom Kris Jenner's $150K worth gift on 45th birthday

October 28, 2025
Kim Kardashian marked her 45th birthday in Paris last week with an extravagant gift from her mother, Kris Jenner.
In a TikTok shared on Sunday, Kardashian offered a glimpse into her celebration, which took place alongside Jenner and her All’s Well co-stars.
The video was captured inside her hotel suite, where the reality star sat on the floor surrounded by Hermès’ iconic orange boxes for the gift reveal.
Kim first unboxed a red crocodile Shoulder Birkin, designed during Jean Paul Gaultier’s tenure as creative director of Hermès between 2003 and 2010.
“The red is so rich. I’d wear it with a red nail,” Kim remarked.
Kardashian then unboxed a second piece, a beige Kelly Cut clutch, and smiled as she held it up for the camera. “You know I love my Kelly Cuts,” she said.
Both gifts from Kris are modern collectibles at auctions, worth $150,000 combined.
Throughout the day, Kardashian also wore three different couture looks that were recorded in the clip.