Emma Stone praises Jennifer Lawrence for her exceptional talent

Emma Stone praised her longtime friend and fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence's acting prowess.

In a new interview with The New Yorker magazine, the La La Land actress explained why Jennifer is so captivating on-screen.

“She just becomes it, like a child actor. The circumstance around you is real. Be in it. That’s what everybody wishes they could do,” explained Emma.

Later, the 36-year-old actress mentioned a theater adage—how if an actor appears on stage with a cat, most of the audience will watch the cat.

“The audience would watch the cat,” explained the Poor Things star. “Because it’s going to respond genuinely in the moment, while the actors are still acting. It’s that quality. Jen’s the cat.”

For those unversed, Emma and Jennifer have been best friends for years. The two actresses actually met through their mutual pal, Woody Harrelson.

On the professional front, Emma is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Bugonia.

The film will be released in cinemas on October 31, 2025. Other cast members of the movie include Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.