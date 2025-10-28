'Stranger Things' star weighs in on fans' key question

Fans believe that Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things, has a crush on his on-screen friend Mike Wheeler, portrayed by Finn Wolfhard.



Now, ahead of the final season, viewers have been asking the actor whether the possible on-screen romance will happen. But the 21-year-old says he is playing coy about it.

Advertisement

In a post on TikTok, he says, “You guys love saying this,” and adds, “And I never listen.”

He adds, “It’s probably the most commented comment in all my late-night videos. And, I always ignore it.”

Despite not revealing anything, Noah has been teasing fans about the possibility of 'Byler,' which is 'By' from Byers and 'ler' from Wheeler.

“This song will be in season 5…I wonder why," he shared in a previous post on social media, referring to Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now.

Stranger Things season five will be out on Netflix in three parts. Volume 1 will drop on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas, and the finale will air on Christmas.