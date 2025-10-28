Who is Jelly Roll? Here's all about his weight loss journey, relationship, and more

Jelly Roll has recently left many in shock with his amazing weight loss transformation. The American singer and rapper has lost an unbelievable 200 pounds, leaving everyone stunned with the new image.

For over a decade, the 40-year-old artist has been happily married to his wife, Bunnie Xo. The couple shares two children together.

About a week before, Jelly made a heartbreaking admission that he once cheated on his wife, Bunnie Xo, which led to a temporary separation in 2018.

Here's everything we know about Jelly Roll’s incredible 200-pound weight loss journey, his marriage, and his relationship with wife Bunnie XO.

Jelly Roll’s Transformation Journey:

Jelly Roll looked nearly unrecognizable when he was spotted at Sydney Airport on October 21. He arrived in Sydney for his first headlining tour in Australia.

The I Need a Favor singer, who once weighed 550 pounds, revealed that he had dropped nearly 200 lbs.

How Jelly Roll Lost 200 Pounds:

Jelly talked about his transformation journey in several interviews and social media feeds. The Save Me hitmaker attributes his change to a mix of his diet, frequent exercise, elimination of processed foods, and a focus on the macronutrient protein.

Jelly Roll's Relationship With Wife Bunnie XO:

Jelly Roll tied the knot with Bunnie XO in 2016, and the couple shares two kids together—Bailee Ann and Noah "Buddy" DeFord.

On October 21, during an appearance on the Human School Podcast, the Wild Ones crooner revealed that he once cheated on Bunnie Xo.

"I don’t talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," Jelly said.

“Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman. It just really, really blew me back," he further said.

The Son of a Sinner hitmaker continued, "I did a lot of work to repair that relationship, you know what I mean? The repair has been special, and we’re stronger than we could have ever been."

"I wish our story would have went in a way that it never had an affair, but – and I’m in no way glad it happened – but man, I’m proud of who we are today," added Jolly.