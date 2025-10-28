Meghan Markle finally lets world see her Archie, Lilibet's faces

Meghan Markle finally shows the world the faces of her children Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle leaves fans shocked by showing off her children’s’ faces for the very first time.

The clips were shared in her latest Instagram video about a pumpkin patch that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visited.

In it Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle can be seen walking around the patch, covered in pumpkin. Small snaps of the children are also seen, with videos only of Prince Harry and Meghan’s mom Doria carving into them.

Prince Archie

Princess Lilibet





Alongside them was Meghan’s “second husband” as he’s affectionately called because of their bond, Markus Anderson.

Check it out Below:



