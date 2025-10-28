Reba McEntire moves to tears remembering stepson Brandon Blackstock on 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire fought back tears as she remembered stepson Brandon Blackstock on The Voice.

For those unaware, Brandon, a talent manager, succumbed to melanoma at the age of 48 on August 7, 2025. He was the son of Narvel Blackstock, the ex-husband of Reba.

Brandon left behind his four children, Savannah and Seth, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth and River and Remy with Kelly Clarkson before getting divorced in 2022.

On Monday, October 27 episode of the NBC singing competition show The Voice season 28, the 70-year-old American singer and actress became emotional when a contestant from her team, Aubrey Nicole, beautifully sang I'm Gonna Love You Through It, a song by Martina McBride.

Notably, the song chronicles the story of a couple who faces life after a cancer diagnosis and Aubrey dedicated the song to her father, who was previously diagnosed with the disease but is now in remission.

Commenting on her performance, coach Snoop Dogg quipped he was not aware of the song but his eyes teared up, to which Reba said, "I do know this song. Martina’s — I’ll need it, thank you, Snoop," as Snoop gave her a tissue to wipe her eyes.

"Martina’s a good friend of mine. I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer. That was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much, that we lean on at times like this. You did a great job," the Happy’s Place star added, referring to Brandon.