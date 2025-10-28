Vicky Krieps recalls reality of filming 'Phantom Thread' with Daniel Day Lewis

Vicky Krieps recalls 'beautiful' time filming 'Phantom Thread' with Daniel Day Lewis

Vicky Krieps has beautiful memories of filming Phantom Thread with co-star Daniel Day-Lewis.

In Phantom Thread, Day-Lewis plays a high-end fashion designer named Reynolds Woodcock in 1950s London. Krieps starred as a waitress who dates him. The film also starred Leslie Manville. Krieps was asked about the filming after Day-Lewis’ recent return to movies with Anemone.

"Thank you for asking this question, because usually people hint at what was difficult, and you're asking me what was fun," Krieps said at the New York Film Festival.

"What was fun working on Phantom Thread was all the quirky, weird moments where you think of 'How can we put this together?' It's actually fun to think of how weird people can be," Krieps, who had her breakout through that film, recalled.

"The New Year's Eve dancing was one of the most beautiful things I've ever done in my life," Krieps added. "The nature. Me and Daniel would walk around nature and just look at trees and talk about poetry. That was beautiful and fun. Leslie Manville is so much fun."

After the release of Phantom Thread, acclaimed actor Day-Lewis announced his retirement from movies. He has made his comeback with his son Ronan Day-Lewis’s film Anemone.