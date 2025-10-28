 
Sydney Sweeney gets honest about starring in '007' film

Sydney Sweeney weighs in on the rumours online about her starring as a Bond girl

Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most-followed celebrities on social media, so when she was asked whether she would play the Bond girl, her response was expected to catch the attention of many.

“I can’t… I don’t know… to be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours,” the Madame Web star says in a reply to online rumours.

During her chat with Variety, she adds a playful joke, stating that stepping into the role of a 007 agent would be "more fun as James Bond" than playing a Bond Girl.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney denies she ever had cosmetic surgery, explaining, "I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully." 

She continues, "It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures’. I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.'"

Moving on from her looks, Sydney sheds light on the challenges she faced as an actor.

"Being an actress, it’s a lot harder to stand in the room and demand your worth and for people to look at you and value you. I have to remind myself like, ‘Hey, Syd, you’re actually powerful. Stand up a little taller,’" she notes.

It is worth noting that the title of the forthcoming Bond movie is 28, whose casting has yet to be announced.

