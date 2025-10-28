 
Beyonce, sister Solange did THIS for Tina Knowles ahead of her surgery

Tina Knowles opens up about going into surgery last year after breast cancer diagnosis

Geo News Digital Desk
October 28, 2025

Tina Knowles recalled a heartfelt moment with Beyonce and Solange Knowles before undergoing a surgery.

Following a diagnosis of stage 1 breast cancer, Tina underwent a surgery last year.

Now, during her conversation with People Magazine, Tina revealed a touching gesture from her daughters Beyonce and Solange before her surgery at the time.

She said, "Right before I was wheeled in to get the surgery, my girls sang a gospel song, 'Walk With Me,' which I absolutely love."

Additionally, Tina, who recently released her memoir Matriarch, revealed that Beyonce and Solange also had her laughing after telling her about the demure trend.

Tina said, "There was this woman who was saying, 'You have to be demure,' and they just kept saying this and showing me that video."

"I went in there laughing and feeling so blessed — like everything was going to be okay. And it was. It so warms my heart," she added.

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyonce and Solange Knowles also opened up about her breast cancer journey in her recent memoir, Matriarch.

